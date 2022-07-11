Hyderabad: A suspended Circle Inspector (CI), who was booked here for allegedly raping a woman, was taken into custody, police said. A special police team of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate has taken into custody on July 10, Inspector K Nageshwar Rao, who is involved in a case registered against him under relevant sections of IPC and Arms Act, the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate said in a release.

He is being questioned, police said. Earlier, the inspector was suspended from service pending a detailed inquiry and investigation in view of the case booked against him, following which he went absconding even as special teams were formed to catch him, police said. The woman, who had lodged a complaint with the police on July 8, is the wife of a person against whom a case was registered in 2018 which was investigated into by Nageshwar Rao, police had said.

On the night of July 7, the Inspector trespassed into the complainant's house, beat her and raped her, they said. Meanwhile, the complainant's husband reached there and attacked the Inspector with a stick. The Inspector threatened the complainant and her husband with a revolver and asked them to leave Hyderabad or else a case would be filed against them. He took them away in his vehicle towards Ibrahimpatnam here and on the way, they met with an accident. The complainant and her husband managed to escape from the scene and complained to police. (PTI)