Ranchi (Jharkhand): Seema Patra, suspended BJP leader and wife of a former IAS officer, who was arrested on Wednesday on charges of torturing and starving her 29-year-old domestic help, was sent to 14-day police remand till September 12 by a local court, public prosecutor Pradeep Chaurasia said.

Patra, in her 60s, claimed that she is innocent. When asked about the charges against her, she told reporters these are “false and politically motivated allegations”, news agency ANI reported. The incident, which came to light on Monday, has triggered a massive uproar after details of the torture that Patra meted out to her domestic help surfaced.

Suspended BJP leader Seema Patra sent to 14-day police remand for 'torturing' her maid

The victim has recounted how she was starved for days, assaulted, and humiliated while in the now-suspended BJP leader's captivity. Among several horrific details shared by the victim, one is that Patra made her lick urine from the floor.

Meanwhile, the BJP Jharkhand unit distanced itself from Patra, and said that the party has "zero tolerance" for "atrocities against SC and ST communities". "BJP has zero tolerance for atrocities against SC and ST communities. When the incident regarding the brutality of a maid working in BJP leader Seema Patra's house came into the public domain, the BJP state president immediately suspended her," said the BJP.

Also read: Delhi businessman arrested for raping minor housemaid

The party informed that a committee has been constituted to inquire about the incident. "She was also served a show-cause regarding termination of the primary membership from the party. A committee has also been formed to inquire. After the committee submits its report, the strictest action will be taken against them. In BJP, there's no place for such people," the party stated.

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI, Sunita, the house help said that she was beaten whenever she made a mistake while working. "I have throat issues. What you heard is exactly what happened to me. Madam used to beat me up when I used to make a mistake while working," she said. Earlier on Tuesday, National Commission for Women ordered action against Seema Patra for allegedly assaulting and harassing their house help.

In the complaint lodged with the NCW, Patra has also been accused of breaking her maid's teeth with an iron rod and thrashing her regularly. "The atrocity perpetrated on the victim is an extremely disturbing and such act of violence against a human is shameful," an official statement from the NCW read.

Having the commission taking cognizance of the reported crime, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote to the Director General of Police, Jharkhand to arrest the accused if the allegations levelled are found to be true. The Commission has also written for a fair and time-bound investigation.

It has also sought the best medical treatment for the victim and has asked the authorities to ensure safe rehabilitation for her. "The action taken in the matter must be apprised to the Commission within seven days," the statement read. As soon as the matter came to light, the Bharatiya Janata Party expelled her from the party. (With Agency inputs)