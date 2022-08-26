Agartala: Piyush Debbarma, a resident of the Dui Gharia area in Sankhola ADC village under the Simna assembly constituency, was terrorised when a group of suspected militants stormed his house late on Wednesday night to extort money. The incident took place when Piyush was celebrating his birthday. It is alleged that five youths wearing military attire entered his house with pistols and guns. The five youths had covered their faces and were also carrying walkie-talkies and wireless telephones. Among the five persons, four entered the house and reportedly demanded a huge sum of money. After Piyush said that he has no money, the suspected militants opened fire in the air.

On receiving the information, the Officer-in-Charge of Sidhai Police Station and the Sub-Divisional Police Officer reached the spot on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. They spent the whole night there, but could not gather any information about the persons, who had allegedly entered the house.

The police conducted a search operation in the entire area, but nothing substantial was found. Jayanta Malakar, officer-in-charge of Sidhai Police Station, said that the investigation was going on and nothing can be said now. Earlier this month, the intelligence wing of the state police received information about the movement of the militants belonging to the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) in the state.