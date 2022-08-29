Dhunda(Punjab): A 23-year-old man allegedly killed himself by jumping into the Beas river after he was followed by a group of people who suspected him as a thief. The deceased has been identified as Gurlal Singh, a resident of Dhunda village under Goindwal Sahib in Punjab. The incident took place around 6.30 pm on Thursday.

According to Gurlal's father, "on Tuesday, Gurlal Singh went to his friend Amritpal Singh's house and during which Amritpal's father accused Gurlal of stealing a bullet, and the next day, Amritpal Singh's father threatened to kill him. Due to this Gurlal Singh did not come home."

Also read: 5 boys drown in Yamuna river while immersing idol

He further said, "on Thursday, I came to know that Gurlal was chased by Amritpal Singh, Dharamjit Singh, Veeru, and Jaskaran Singh on foot to the river on the side of Baba Shah Hussain, during which Gurlal Singh jumped into the river Beas in fear. As Gurlal could not swim, he drowned in the river Beas."

On being informed, the police reached the spot. Police station chief, Rajinder Singh said, "based on the statement of the father of the youth, a case has been registered against 4 persons and further action will be taken after the body is found."