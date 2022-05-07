Srinagar: Suspected militants on Saturday fired upon an off duty policeman along the Ali Jan road in Srinagar leaving him critically injured. A senior police officer said that the cop Ghulam Hassan working as a driver at Police Control Room helpline 112 was shot at this morning near Aiwa bridge on the Ali Jan Road while he was travelling on his motorcycle. The injured cop was rushed to SKIMS Soura for providing treatment in a critical condition. Meanwhile, the area was cordoned off to nab the fleeing militants.

