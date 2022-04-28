Suspected IED found in Jammu's Sidhra
Jammu: A suspected IED was recovered from the Sidhra area of Jammu on Thursday, informed the police officials. The area has been cordoned off by the Jammu and Kashmir police.
In another incident in the union territory, terrorists lobbed a grenade at the police party in Anantnag on Monday evening. No casualty or injury was reported.
Further details are awaited.
