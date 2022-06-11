Srinagar: Security forces on Saturday detected a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) along a highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said here. Authorities were prompted to suspend traffic on the highway after they detected a suspicious object on the Srinagar-Baramulla Highway at Bulgam.

