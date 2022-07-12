Srinagar: Security forces on Tuesday diffused a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The suspected IED, fitted with some firecrackers, was detected in a gas cylinder along a road at Chowdary Bagh in the Litter area of the south Kashmir district, they said. A bomb disposal squad of the police was called to the spot which destroyed the suspected IED, officials said. (PTI)