Jalna (Maharashtra): Police have detained two persons for grilling in a suspected 'honour' killing in the Yavatmal district of Maharashtra. The two were apprehended by the police when they were found disposing of the victim's body at a crematorium.

Deceased Suryakala alias Surekha Santosh Sarode, (17), had left home about two or three days ago without informing her parents. When Surekha returned home, her father Santosh Bhaurao Sarode had a heated argument with her. Fearing humiliation and taunts from society; the accused Santosh Sarode allegedly hanged her daughter to death and stealthily went to the crematorium to dispose the body.

Sarode also took the help of his son Namdev Bhaurao Sarode in disposing of the body. A police team comprising Jhalwar Deshmukh, Jitendra Tagwale and others from Chandanzira police station were patrolling the area when they spotted Sarode. "When police confronted the accused and his son, they spilled the beans. A case was registered against the duo under relevant Sections of the IPC, including 302," said a police officer.