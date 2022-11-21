Seraikela (Jharkhand): A man killed his wife and child before taking his own life in posh locality of Adityapur in Seraikela Kharsawan district of Jharkhand on Sunday. The ghastly incident has sent shockwaves among the residents. The killer was none other than the head of the family comprising three members who were staying in a rented accommodation.

The deceased have been identified as 51-year-old Emmanuel Tellera, his wife Anima Aire, 45, and their 10-year-old son Ancan Amón Tellera. Anima was a nursing staffer at ESI Hospital in Namkum area of Ranchi and the son was studying in Class V. A rift between husband and wife over some issue was the accused's motive behind taking the extreme step, police sources said.

Shedding light on the gruesome incident, ward councillor Rajan Singh said, "I was informed by people at around 6 pm on Sunday evening that the couple was quarrelling over some issue since morning. But now everything had fallen silent. The rooms of the flat where the couple were staying had been dark as no lights were switched on. When we broke open the door of the house a woman was found lying in a pool of blood. Then other two bodies were seen in different rooms. The bodies were then ferried on an ambulance to a hospital for post-mortem."

Kin of the couple also alleged that they were not on good terms and used to pick up fights often, Singh added. On the other hand, Manish Kumar, sub-inspector of Adityapur police station said, "We rushed to the spot to investigate the matter. What was the cause or motive behind the killings will be known after investigation."