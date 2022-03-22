New Delhi: BJP MP Sushil Modi on Tuesday gave a zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha to demand central GST exemption on the movie 'The Kashmir Files'. The film has been declared tax-free in Madya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Tripura, Goa, Uttarakhand among other states.

The film, which focuses on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s, has been mired in controversy since its release on March 11 with the BJP and Opposition parties having conflicting views on it.

The movie revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri, known for films like 'Tashkent Files', 'Hate Story' and 'Buddha in a Traffic Jam'.

ANI