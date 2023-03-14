Mumbai: T20 batsman Suryakumar Yadav was announced as JioCinema’s brand ambassador. The association will amplify TATA IPL’s digital streaming partner’s vision of making cricket viewing synonymous with digital through a series of initiatives and social media collaborations featuring the Indian batting sensation.

Suryakumar, who has been one of the most prolific run-getters in white ball cricket over the past 18 months, will deepen fan engagement towards JioCinema’s digital proposition and offerings this TATA IPL season. “I am pleased to collaborate with JioCinema for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League."

"JioCinema has been revolutionising the digital viewing experience for sports fans across the globe with their world-class presentation that is affordable and accessible. With the constant innovations on digital platforms making it a preferred option for fans, I look forward to this exciting partnership,” said Suryakumar Yadav.

“Suryakumar Yadav represents the same qualities that we stand for, world-class innovation, unmatched thrill and the need to keep fans entertained and engaged,” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj. “Our presentation of the TATA IPL will reflect Suryakumar’s flamboyant 360-degree style batsmanship, giving the consumer the whole nine yards of consuming sports on digital with no boundaries of accessibility, affordability and language.”

The 2023 season of TATA Indian Premier League will be kicked off on March 31 with defending champions Gujarat Titans taking on MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. All matches will be live on JioCinema for no cost this season. In addition, JioCinema will offer 4K feed, multi-language and multi-cam presentation, interactivity through stats pack and Play Along feature for over 700mn+ internet users through the 2023 edition of TATA IPL.