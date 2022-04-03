Hyderabad: A survey by the Andhra Pradesh Department of Health found more than 50 percent of people suffering from either blood pressure or diabetes in the state. The Centre had decided to collect state-wise public health details after the Corona first wave. Part of this is the arranged glucometers and BP devices to detect blood pressure and diabetes in men/women over 30 years of age. In this regard, the survey was conducted in AP from September 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021.

Of those, 2,30,69,307 were over 30 years of age. The survey found that 19,11,645 (8.19%) had hypertension and 14,28,226 (6.27%) had diabetes. However, a recent ongoing survey is being conducted with the Centre directing to identify such patients once again with diagnostic tests.

The survey was started for the second time in the state on October 2 last year. So far details have been collected from 1,62,33,599 people in 13 districts. As the tests continue, the number of people with noncommunicable diseases such as hypertension and diabetes is increasing exponentially.

Of the 50,10,708 people over the age of 30 who were tested, 26.71% had high blood pressure and 26% had diabetes, medical experts said. Krishna district has the highest number of such people. The impact is greatest on Guntur and East Godavari.

Re-testing for cancer suspects:

The survey found that 19,395 people had various cancer-suspected symptoms. Of these, 4,488 were for oral cancer, 3,451 for breast cancer, and 11,456 for cervical cancer. Doctors said the diagnosis would be made if further tests were performed on all of them.

They will be examined under the supervision of a local medical officer and gynecologists. Dr. Venkatakrishna, HOD, General Medicine, Vijayawada GGH said that the food habits and lifestyle of the people in Andhra Pradesh are changing. Due to this, cases of diabetes are on the rise after Covid.

Excessive salt intake increases the risk of diabetes and hypertension. Increased stress for marks at the student stage is gradually leading to high blood pressure and diabetes. Obesity is also becoming a problem.

Young children are also more likely to develop diabetes. People of all ages must exercise. Everyone should reduce their intake of harmful fats he included.

