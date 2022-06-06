Agartala: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has commenced a survey for the second railway line connecting from Belonia in Tripura to Chattogram in Bangladesh. Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NFR has highlighted the major developments such as infrastructure and the existing railway transportation system of Tripura in a span of nine years (2014-2022).

“The Agartala-Akhaura in Bangladesh railway line will be completed soon and surveys are going on for new broad gauge lines of 2.9 km Belonia (Tripura)–Chittagong to connect with Bangladesh”, he said. “Once these projects are completed, the economy of the state will benefit immensely and the tourism sector will also get a big boost. During 2014-22, the NFR has provided several new amenities in stations and trains from Tripura”, the CPRO said. A sum of 115 Km of new broad gauge lines was inaugurated in Tripura. De added, "The entire railway network in Tripura has been converted to a broad gauge network in 2014-22 thereby eliminating all metre gauge railway lines in Tripura”

Also read: SCR completes 163 km of electrification in Rayalaseema

The CPRO will begin the work for higher success once the survey is done, De informed. “When severe landslides had cut off road connectivity to Tripura in July - August 2016, shortage of fuel supply by road caused a severe crisis in the state. Railways stepped in to run the first-ever train left from Bhanga (Assam) to Churaibari in Tripura. The road connecting Tripura with Assam has been in very bad shape, disrupting the flow of commodities to Tripura and leading to a severe crisis. This helped Tripura to overcome the problem of fuel shortage”, he told in a press release.