Ludhiana: Indicating the sad state of affairs at government schools in Punjab, a recent survey of the Punjab Health Department, has revealed that most of the schools had drinking water unfit for consumption.Out of 200 surveyed schools, 70 schools failed drinking water samples and 40 percent of the schools have unfit drinking water, the report said.

Ludhiana Civil Surgeon Dr. Hatinder Kaur who confirmed the development said that they have written to the concerned department in this regard. The groundwater in Ludhiana is said to be badly polluted, the main reason is said to be an old drain. A survey conducted by the PAU last year also noted high pollution levels in the water.

Social activist Prihiya Rawal had taken water samples from different places. The principal of Chandranagar Government School said that he has installed an RO system in the school for the children. Cabinet Minister Lal Chand declined to comment on the matter. Pertinently, Punjab Chief Minister had reportedly fallen ill recently after drinking a glass of water directly from the Kali Bein rivulet.

