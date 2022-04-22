Sarguja (Chhattisgarh): Prashant Sharma, a scientist from Sarguja in Chhattisgarh, has come up with the e-Ball, which is used in the purification of brackish and highly impure waters. On an experimental basis, ponds and drainage were used as a laboratory. Speaking about the project, Prashant Sharma, said, "We are working on the project with the technical team from Ambikapur Municipal Corporation. The desired results have been achieved after conducting experiments on different drains and ponds of the city."

"We started working on Chamoti pond of the city. The condition of the water quality in the pond was very poor. The water in the pond was brackish and a foul smell was emanating from it. We then dropped e-Balls in the pond. After three to four months the desired results were visible to all," said Prashant, adding, "The water in the pond was treated in three phases. In the first phase, the PH value of the water was 9.46 and TDS was also alarming. But, after experimenting, the PH attained the neutral value of 6.89 and the TDS was 223. The foul smell in the water vanished and became crystal clear. Now, the water is fit for human consumption."