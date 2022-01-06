Bengaluru: Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Wednesday said that the Karnataka government does not have any plan on sealing the border with other states amid the rising covid cases.

Speaking to the media, Narayan said, "there is no proposal before the State government to seal the border in the State."

This statement comes as Karnataka reports 4,246 new covid cases out of which 3,605 were reported in Bengaluru alone, while the positivity rate in the state stands at 3.33 percent.

The Karnataka government already announced that it will impose weekend curfews for two weeks and extend the night curfew for two weeks in the state due to an alarming rise in the number of Covid-19 cases.

This decision came as the state registered a big spike for the fourth consecutive day with 2,479 infections and four deaths recorded on Tuesday.

Earlier, interacting with the media, Health Minister K Sudhakar said that, "people need to be cautious for the next four to six weeks to control a possible third wave of Covid-19. The spread of the Omicron variant in the state is increasing at an alarming rate. New Covid guidelines were released after a detailed meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai."

"My appeal to the people is next four to six weeks are crucial. As we have observed worldwide, it is declining in five to six weeks. This wave will not be for too long, like the first and second wave which lasted for three to four months," Sudhakar added.