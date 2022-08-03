Suresh N Patel sworn in as Central Vigilance Commissioner

New Delhi: Suresh N Patel was on Wednesday sworn in as the Central Vigilance Commissioner by President Droupadi Murmu, the Rashtrapati Bhavan statement read. Patel was earlier working as the acting Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) and had also served as the Vigilance Commissioner.
