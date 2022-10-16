Surat: Surat Crime Branch on Sunday nabbed a man from Mumbai after a Surat-based textile trader was cheated through information found on a business website, 'India Mart'. According to the complaint registered, Jignesh Pandit, a resident of the Udhna Magdalla area of ​​Surat exported textiles worth Rs 53 lakhs to Bharti Heera Dhela, who contacted Pandit through India Mart and he claimed that the payment is under process and will reach him soon.

Later, Dhela who convinced Pandit about the due payment, fled after Pandit lodged a complaint against him. Surat Crime Branch Inspector Lalit Waghdia said the accused was nabbed in Mumbai and during the interrogation, he told the police that he had taken information of four more traders and he was planning to con them too.