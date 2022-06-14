Surat: A Surat-based company has achieved a unique distinction of producing the world's largest lab grown diamond, which was on display in the United States from June 10 to 13. People were surprised to see 30.18 carat diamond prepared in the lab. The world's largest lab grown diamond has been certified by the International Gemological Institute.

Surat achieves feat of producing world's largest 30.18 carat lab grown diamond

Surat in Gujarat is the hub of diamond industry in the country where rough diamonds from natural sources are cut and polished, but this time around, the gemstone manufacturing city has added another feather to its cap by producing lab grown diamond. The export of diamond from Surat has increased five times in the last five years. Now, to give a further impetus to this industry, a Surat-based industrialist has produced a special lab-grown diamond, weighing 30.18 carat. This largest lab produced diamond was on display at an exhibition in Las Vegas, USA from June 10 to 13.

Read: Gujarat: World’s largest diamond bourse to be set up in Surat

Owner of the diamond company, Kishore Virani, said the International Gemological Institute has certified the world's largest lab-grown diamond. "The product is a green diamond because it was not taken out from mines, but produced in the laboratory. At present, the demand for green diamonds has gone up in the international market. It takes four weeks time to produce such type of diamond. It is manufactured through chemical vapour deposition process," said Virani.

It was not for the first time that Surat diamond industry came up with the lab produced diamond. Earlier, a 17 carat diamond had been produced. Previously, the Christians' Holy Cross 17 carat, Emerald 14 carat, Dolphin 12 carat, Butterfly 13 carat and Fish 12 carat were some the attractions of lab grown diamonds. The diamond industry in Surat city has increased from Rs 1,400 crore to Rs 8,500 crore in a span of five years.