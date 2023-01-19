Surat: In a rather unique way of celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's victory in Gujarat, a Surat-based jeweler has carved a gold idol of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that weighs 156 grams -- which is also the number of seats that helped BJP register a historic win in the state. The estimated cost of this gold idol is Rs 11 lakhs. It took a total of 3 months of relentless work by about 20 artisans to get the idol prepared.

Made of 18-carat gold, the idol was conceptualized immediately after the BJP historically won the Assembly elections. The owner of the jewelry shop that made this idol said that once the idea was concretized, they started assembling artisans who will do justice to the statue that the jewelers wanted to be an exact replica of the Prime Minister.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, the shop owner Sandeep Jain said, “We live in India, where people are very fond of gold. And words fall short to praise the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People's sentiments for him are no less than gold. To show the way people admire him, we made his replica in gold."

"The 156 seats that BJP has won in Gujarat is unprecedented, and may not happen in the future. When PM Modi won 156 seats, that's when we thought and told our team that we will make his replica in gold. It weighs 156 gms, equal to the number of seats won by his party in the historic win. The idol took three months of hard work by a team of 20 to 25 people to be completed," he added.

Another one of the jewelers Vasant Bohra said that the idol is a tribute to the spirit and hard work of the Prime Minister. Bohra said he is satisfied with the results as the idol comes really close to looking exactly like Prime Minister Modi. "Minute details like his spectacles, face, and eyes, have been carved nearly perfectly," he said.