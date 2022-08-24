Surat: In a rare achievement, a 15-year-old Heer Vasanwala of Surat got into Guinness World Record by doing 272 one-leg full contact knee strikes in 3 minutes. Heer Urvish Vasanwala, a martial artist has created the record after ten months of hard practice. She had been learning martial arts since her Kindergarten days.

Surat girl sets Guinness World Record for one leg full contact knee strikes in 3 minutes

During practice, she had to overcome many troubles due to strained leg veins but managed to set the record with physiotherapy assistance at times. Heer Vasanwala said, "My act is called the most full contact strikes in three minutes. In the female category, I have completed this act with 272 strikes. This record was earlier set by a woman officer in the Indian Army.

"Earlier, Kiran Unial, a woman officer in the Army, made this record. I was able to break it by drawing inspiration from her. I am into martial art so that other girls will also get inspired by me and show interest in self-defense," she added.