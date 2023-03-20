Surat (Gujarat): The police in Surat city unearthed a factory involved in making fake shampoos of a reputed brand. Three persons have been arrested in this connection and goods worth over Rs 7 lakhs were recovered from them. The racketeers were involved in selling spurious shampoos by filling them in the sachets or bottles of the reputed brand Head & Shoulders. The fake factory was operating under the name of Vendanta Industries. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the factory premises and recovered spurious shampoos worth Rs 7.35 lakhs. Besides, three persons were also arrested by the police.

The police said the factory was running in the name of Vedanta Industries located under Atran police station area of the city. "The racketeers were manufacturing duplicate shampoo under the brand name of Procter & Gamble company. They were using stickers, logo and wrappers of Head & Shoulders brand. Besides, the fraudsters were offering handsome profit margin to traders for selling the fake products," the police added.

Officials of the branded company informed us about the racket operating from a factory falling under Atran police station area. Acting on a complaint, the police raided the premises and seized substandard shampoos worth Rs 7.35 lakhs. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) RP Jhala said, "Officials of Procter & Gamble company informed us about the ongoing racket. Officials of the reputed firm told us that racketeers were selling duplicate shampoos misusing their company's brand. Policemen attached to Crime Branch raided the premises. Stickers, wrappers and bottles with Procter & Gamble written on it were also recovered from the spot." The arrested accused have been identified as Jameel, Nikunj and Hardik belonging to the Bharoliya area.