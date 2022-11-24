Surat: The seizure of Rs 75 lakhs by the Static Surveillance team from a vehicle in Surat late on Tuesday night has started a war of words between Congress and the BJP in poll-bound Gujarat. Pointing out that Congress leaflets and other campaign materials were found inside the vehicle BJP media coordinator Yagnesh Dave said that the recovery of Congress leaflets indicates the involvement of a Congress leader.

He further alleged that there are high chances that cash belongs to Congress adding that the investigation will reveal whose money is it and the reason for such a huge amount being transported in Surat. Refuting the allegation, Surat Congress leader Naisadh Desai termed it a "conspiracy" to malign the party while Congress spokesman Hemang Rawal asserted that there is no evidence to prove that the cash belongs to the Congress.

Police sources said that on Tuesday the Static Surveillance team intercepted a car with three occupants and recovered Rs 75 lakhs. They further revealed while Uday Gurjar and Mohammad Faiz were detained by police and are being interrogated, another person identified as Sandeep managed to flee from the spot.

Meanwhile, the alleged relationship of Uday Gurjar with the Rajasthan Congress has come to the fore. Photos of him with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot have surfaced. Moreover, the CCTV footage purportedly showing a person running has given rise to allegations that he belongs to Congress. Congress spokesperson Naishad Desai claimed that the CCTV footage has nothing to do with Congress and dubbed it as " BJP's plan" to tarnish Congress' image.