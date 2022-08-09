Surat: A Surat businessman has painted his Jaguar with the tricolor to mark Independence Day. Siddharth Doshi, a textile industrialist, on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav from August 13 to 15, said he will travel in his car from Surat to Delhi and distribute tricolours along the way.

According to sources, he will start the journey from Surat to connect people with 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan' across a distance of more than 1,150 km. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Siddharth said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign is a matter of pride for every Indian.

"I want to make people aware of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and have shot a special film on my car. The film costing around Rs 3 to 4 lakh has been shot in three to four days. We will leave for Delhi from Surat and in the meantime, we will give tricolors to the people on the way. There will be around 800 tricolors in the car."