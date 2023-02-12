Surat (Gujarat): A teenage girl was allegedly raped and impregnated while participating in a sports camp in Gujarat's Gandhinagar in September last year. The girl's parents filed a complaint at Godadara police station in Surat on Friday after they came to know that their 17-year-old daughter was pregnant.

The accused, a resident of Mehsana, has been charged with rape and sexual assault under Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, though the arrest has not been made yet. According to the girl's testimony to the police, she met the accused at the sports camp and the two developed a physical relationship. The police stated that due to the girl's condition, they are unable to pressure her for more information. They are also unsure if the accused is an athlete himself.

An investigation revealed that the girl, a Class XII student at a boarding school in Junagadh, attended the national games camp with other players from her school. During her stay, she formed a friendship with the accused. Her family informed the police that she recently complained of abdominal pain, which led to the discovery of her pregnancy during a medical check-up.

DCP Bhagirath Singh Gadhvi confirmed that a case has been registered based on the parents' complaint. "When they came to know that she was five months pregnant, her parents lodged a complaint with the police station. The victim had gone out for studies and sports where she developed a relationship with the accused person and became pregnant," he said.