New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday was informed that Dolo 650mg tablet makers had distributed freebies worth Rs 1,000 crores to doctors for prescribing the medicine whose sales shot through the roof during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The bench comprising Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice AS Bopanna was hearing a petition filed by the Federation of Medical and Sales Representatives Association of India seeking directions against pharmaceutical companies who give out freebies to doctors in order for them to prescribe their drugs to patients. "This is not music to my ears. I was also asked to have the same when I had COVID. This is a serious issue and matter," said Justice Chandrachud.

The plea contended that the Right to Health is a part of Right to Life which is a fundamental right and to ensure that it is guaranteed, it is important that the companies follow ethical marketing practices. The plea also stated that currently there is no law to regulate such practices and drugs that are prescribed in return for freebies can also be dangerous for people. The court directed the central government to file its response in the matter within 10 days.

Earlier this month, the National Medical Commission (NMC) had sought from the Income Tax Department details of doctors who allegedly received freebies from six pharma companies including Dolo 650 maker Micro Labs against whom raids were conducted last month. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the administrative body for the I-T department, in July had accused the makers of the widely-used Dolo-650 tablet of indulging in “unethical practices” and distributing freebies of about Rs 1,000 crore to doctors and medical professionals in exchange for promoting its products.

The Income Tax department had on July 6 raided 36 premises of Bengaluru-based Micro Labs Ltd. across nine states. In a letter on August 3, the NMC requested CBDT chairperson Nitin Gupta to “send the names along with registration number and addresses of doctors involved so that those details may be forwarded to state medical councils concerned for information and necessary action”.