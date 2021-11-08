New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday will hear the matter pertaining to the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed in a farmers' protest. A bench comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana and justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli would hear the matter in which the apex court had on October 26 directed the Uttar Pradesh government to provide protection to witnesses under the Witness Protection Scheme-2018.

The top court also instructed the state government to record the statements of other witnesses before the judicial magistrate under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and expedite the examination of digital evidence by experts. Statements under Section 164 of the CrPC are recorded before a judicial magistrate as it holds evidentiary value.

Earlier, the bench had sought a status report on the alleged lynching of a journalist and one Shyam Sundar by the mob after an SUV had mowed down four protesting farmers.

The top court is hearing the Lakhimpur Kheri case after two lawyers had written to the CJI seeking a high-level judicial inquiry, also involving the CBI, into the incident.

The counsel appearing for the state government had told the apex court on October 26 that out of 68 witnesses, the statements of 30 witnesses have been recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC and some more testimonies will be recorded.

Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in Lakhimpur Kheri when a group agitating against the Centre's farm laws was holding a demonstration against the visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on October 3.

Two BJP workers and a driver were beaten to death allegedly by the angry protesters, while a local journalist was also killed in the violence.

Farmer leaders have claimed that Ashish Mishra was in one of the cars that allegedly knocked down the protesters but the minister had denied the allegations.

It is known that the Supreme Court had stayed the implementation of these laws in January. Initially, the protests started from Punjab but later spread to Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Several farmer organisations are protesting against the three laws - the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 since November.

