New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said that it will decide on a date to hear the petition regarding disclosure of Covid 19 vaccine data and vaccine mandates issued by different states and other issues arising from these matters can be dealt with by the High Courts. The parties can submit their affidavits and the counter-affidavits in the matter.

The bench comprising Justice L Nageswara Rao and Justice BR Gavai was hearing a plea filed by Jacob Puliyel, a former member of the National Technical Advisory Group of Immunisation who had moved the court seeking directions to the Centre to release the data on vaccine trials and challenged the states' decision of vaccine mandate.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan appearing for the petitioner submitted today that vaccine mandate is an urgent issue presently as people are losing their jobs and are not able to move freely due to vaccine mandates.

"Whether I take some medicine or vaccine for my own sake is my fundamental right," argued Bhushan. He said that he is not against the vaccine mandate but it can only be issued if a person presents a greater hazard to others than himself/herself by not taking the vaccine. He said that 90% of people in this country have had the virus because they are seropositive, ICMR shows that 90% of people have had the infection which is less likely to infect people with Covid 19 now.

Bhushan argued that vaccines are not preventing the infection but maybe just serious illness which should depend on the individual's choice. He cited an interview of a British doctor who said that vaccine might prevent serious illness but he decided to not take the vaccine after assessing his situation.

On the other hand, Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre objected to the submission and said that different doctors have different opinions and no statement should instill hesitancy in people from taking the vaccine.

Bhushan had also stated about certain instances where people lost their jobs due to vaccine mandates. The court said that it would not be feasible for it to decide on all the situations and therefore they will be deciding the main issue and then HCs can deal with the other issues.

It said that the case should be disposed of in a day preferably and it will decide on a date soon to list the matter.

