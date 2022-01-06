New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a circular notifying that all the matters from 7 January will be heard only through virtual mode and the judges will be conducting hearings from their residential offices instead of court rooms.

The circular has come in view of rising cases of Omnicron virus. Delhi recorded more than 15,000 cases and India overall registered more than 90,000 cases in last 24 hours.

The circular reads that "Only extremely urgent mentioned matters, fresh matters, bail matters, matters involving stay, detention matters and fixed date matters will be listed before the Hon'ble courts w.e.f 10.01.2022 (Monday) till further orders".

When the first lockdown was imposed the court had adopted similar approach and only urgent matters were being heard by judges through their residential offices. Gradually the court started physical hearings on two days of a week and judges started conducting hearings from the court rooms and limited number of advocates were allowed in the court rooms.

This approach had affected the lawyers adversely earlier as all cases were not being listed affecting their incomes. Gradually things had started to come on track and lawyers were provided financial help by various bar associations. Many people also suffer as all kinds cases are not listed before the court and their case is delayed.

Also read: PM's Security Breach: Supreme Court to hear matter tomorrow