New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday slammed producer Ekta Kapoor over "objectionable content" in the web series 'XXX' produced by her, saying she was polluting the minds of the youngsters. A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C T Ravikumar said "Something has to be done, You are polluting the minds of the young generation of this country."

OTT (Over The Top) content is available to all, What kind of choice are you providing to the people? The remarks of the bench came after Kapoor filed a plea in the top court challenging the arrest warrants issued against her for the alleged objectionable content in her web series 'XXX'.

A complaint was filed by Shambhu Kumar, an ex-serviceman against Kapoor for allegedly insulting soldiers and hurting the sentiments of their families in the web series aired on her OTT platform ALTBalaji. A trial court in Bihar's Begusarai issued the warrant on a complaint lodged by Kumar in 2020.

The counsel appearing for Kapoor told the apex court that the matter is pending before the Patna High Court against the arrest warrants but there is no hope the matter will be listed for hearing soon. It was also irked that Kapoor approached the top court and refrained from imposing a cost. This court is not for those who have voices, this court works for those who don't have voices, the bench remarked. (ANI)