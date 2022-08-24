Supreme Court reserves judgment in Yogi Adityanath hate speech case
Published on: 4 hours ago
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved the judgment on a plea challenging the denial of sanction to prosecute Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adithyanath in a case alleging a conspiracy of hate speech in 2007. In a parallel development, senior advocate Kapil Sibal withdrew from the case.
Further details are awaited.
