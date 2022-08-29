Supreme Court refuses to stall NEET PG Counselling
Published on: 2 hours ago |
Updated on: 60 minutes ago
Updated on: 60 minutes ago
Supreme Court refuses to stall NEET PG Counselling
Published on: 2 hours ago |
Updated on: 60 minutes ago
Updated on: 60 minutes ago
New Delhi : Supreme Court says it will not interfere and stall NEET-PG 2022 Counselling as it cannot put students' lives in jeopardy. Apex court observation came when a plea was mentioned before it relating to NEET-PG 2022 by a lawyer.
Loading...