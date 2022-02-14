New Delhi: The Supreme Court refused to grant bail to former Delhi MLA Rambeer Shokeen to undergo surgery. Instead, the court has asked the jail authorities to take steps for surgery.

Shokeen was arrested in 2016 under MCOCA after he was allegedly found to be involved in criminal activities, including extortion and robberies.

It may be noted that the former Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Delhi's Mundka constituency, who had escaped the Uttar Pradesh Police's custody in 2018, has been arrested by the Delhi Police. He has several cases filed against him in Delhi and in UP's Baghpat. The former MLA had escaped police custody when he was brought to Safdarjung hospital from Baghpat Jail in September 2018.