New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday ripped apart the central government and Delhi NCR-Region state governments over the rising air pollution in the national capital. A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana and comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said the emergency situation needs emergency measures. The bench expressed concern that nothing was happening on the ground to improve the air quality.

The top court directed the Centre and states to be serious about reducing air pollution and scheduled the next hearing on the matter on Friday. The apex court also made it clear, that action needs to be taken within 24 hours to curb air pollution in Delhi.

The top court further questioned the utility of having a commission for air quality management and gave 24 hours to the government to initiate concrete ways to curb air pollution. The Chief Justice told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, "You have to work with creativity...if things are not working."

In connection with measures to curb air pollution, the Chief Justice added, "We have to do something extraordinary...we cannot enforce or induce creativity in your bureaucracy, you have to come up with some steps."

The bench asked Mehta what is the Commission for Air Quality Management doing and pointed out that the judges went through the names and designation of people in the commission. "It looks like a government of India organisation with all departments together", said the bench.

Justice Chandrachud said, "Looks like the problem is that this commission has no power of enforcement."

During the hearing, the bench queried, "Despite our orders, the pollution level is only going up. Where is it coming from?"

The bench further added that what is the use of a 20-30-member committee (air quality commission)? "It's nothing but another burden on the exchequer," noted the bench.

Mehta said the government is equally concerned about life-threatening pollution levels in Delhi and sought one-day time to talk to the highest authority and to come out with additional measures to deal with the crisis.