New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday made a major statement in the ongoing imbroglio concerning the Delhi Mayor polls. "Nominated members cannot vote in the elections, that's very clear in the constitution, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said while hearing a petition filed by AAP leader Shelly Oberoi in relation to the election of Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The CJI adjourned the hearing to Friday (February 17) and said he would have heard the case on Monday itself, however, he had some other engagements. Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the petitioner, said that Article 243R of the Constitution makes it very clear.

"Nominated members should not vote. That's very well settled. It is very clear Mr.Jain", CJI Chandrachud told ASG Sanjay Jain who was representing the Delhi L-G. As the hearing was adjourned till Friday, the ASG agreed to postpone the mayor polls which were scheduled on February 16 to any date after February 17.

Delhi L-G VK Saxena recently accepted the AAP government's proposed date of February 16 for the next session of the MCD House. It would have been the 4th attempt to elect the mayor as the previous three ended in a ruckus. In the last attempt to elect the mayor on February 6, MCD Presiding Officer said the polls to elect mayor, deputy mayor and Standing Committee members will be held simultaneously. She also said that as per the DMC Act aldermen are eligible to vote in the mayor, deputy mayor polls.

Both the BJP and AAP leaders raised slogans inside the House after which Presiding officer Satya Sharma had to adjourn the House. The AAP councillors protested and raised slogans against the aldermen being allowed to vote for the mayoral election. AAP's Councillor and Leader of the House, Mukesh Goel said, "The Supreme Court order clearly says that aldermen can only vote in ward committee polls, but cannot vote in the mayor polls. This is totally illegal."