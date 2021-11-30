New Delhi: Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will take up the case against former liquor baron Vijay Mallya, saying the apex court has "waited long enough, (we) can't wait any longer."

"It has to see the light of the day," said Justice UU Lalit who is heading the bench hearing the case.

The supreme court bench found Mallya — also wanted in India for cases related to defaulting banks loans to the tune of nearly Rs 9,000 crore — guilty of having committed contempt of court while hearing the matter wherein Mallya was found guilty of contempt of court in 2017 for not disclosing transfer of around 40 million USD to his children's account.

He had also failed to appear despite various summons issued by the court.

Court also noted a submission by the Ministry of External Affair which has said the proceedings for extradition of Mallya have 'attained finality'.

The court has decided to list the case on 18 January 2022. When Mallya was found guilty of contempt of court, the matter on the issue of awarding punishment was listed on various occasions but due to certain proceedings in the UK he could not be present.

The court observed today that since his lawyers continue to appear there is no embargo on hearing the case on sentence.

"Certain proceedings which are stated to be confidential and as such no details are getting disclosed..these are the same proceedings which were referred to in the order dated 2/11/20.

Also Read: 'Secret proceedings in UK delaying Mallya's extradition'

Having considered all the circumstances on record, it is directed that matter in terms of directions issued by this court shall now be listed on 18 January. Mallya is at liberty to advance such submissions as are deemed appropriate pertaining to issues," the court said.

Court has permitted Mallya to advance his argument on 18 Jan, noting should his personal presence in the court be stalled due to any technical reasons, his lawyers are advocates on his behalf.