New Delhi: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the plea challenging the Jharkhand High Court order granting bail to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in connection with the fodder scam.

A bench comprising Justices L. Nageswara Rao and B.R. Gavai agreed to hear the pleas challenging the April 2021 order of the Jharkhand High Court in the Dumka treasury matter and the October 2020 order in the Chaibasa treasury matter. The apex court has asked Lalu to file a reply. In April 2021, the Jharkhand High Court granted bail to Lalu Yadav in the case relating to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crores from Dumka Treasury on the ground that he had served half of his prison term.

He was convicted in four fodder scam cases pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of money from Deoghar, Dumka and Chaibasa treasuries in Jharkhand. In 2019 he was granted bail in the Deoghar treasury matter. He was convicted in two cases for fraudulent withdrawals from the Chaibasa Treasury. The Jharkhand HC also granted him bail in the Chaibasa Treasury matter in October 2020 on the ground that he had undergone half of the sentence imposed on him.

Lalu Prasad has now been convicted and sentenced to five years in prison and a fine of Rs. 60 lakhs by a Special Court in Ranchi, for a fifth fodder scam case pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs. 139.35 crores from Doranda Treasury.

