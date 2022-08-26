New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice on a petition filed by medical students studying in Ukraine who had to return to India amidst the Russia-Ukraine war and are now seeking admission in India.

The bench led by Justice Hemant Gupta observed during the hearing that the students chose to study in Ukraine voluntarily and now if the circumstances have changed what can be done? Justice Hemant Gupta issued notice on the plea and listed the matter on September 15.

The advocate appearing for students argued that they could not get government seats in India and did not have enough money to get admission to a private college. Hence, they are going through immense mental hardship and agony since their entire career hangs in ambiguity and their education has virtually come to a standstill since February 2022, with no foreseeable restoration of peace in the war-torn country.

Justice Hemant Gupta said that people are living in Ukraine, not as they have left. He said that there are 20,000 students and it will have to be seen if India even has the capacity to accommodate such a large number of students. The advocate said that the prayer is to accommodate final-year students and the not first year and some nudging by the court can urge the government to take some steps.