New Delhi : The Supreme Court on Friday has stayed the Calcutta High Court order that allowed the CBI to probe 'who is pulling strings' in the School Service Commission (SSC) in the multi-crore recruitment scam in government schools. Personal appearance of the West Bengal Principal Secretary Manish Jain in the SCC recruitment scam is also stayed by the apex court.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli also stayed the part of the order by which the single-judge bench of the high court had summoned West Bengal Principal Secretary Manish Jain before it Friday in relation to the filing of the fresh application by the West Bengal Central SSC.

"Presently, when I am arguing here, the principal secretary is in the dock before the high court," senior advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for the state government. There shall be a stay on the high court orders," the CJI said and listed the plea of the state government after three weeks.

On November 23, the high court had ordered the CBI probe into filing of a benami application' and had asked the central agency to investigate at whose behest the plea was filed by the SSC to secure the jobs of staff illegally recruited for state government-sponsored and aided educational institutions by creating extra posts.

The high court had also sought the personal appearance of Jain before it at 10.30 am on Friday. The CBI is already probing illegal appointments in such schools on earlier orders of the high court.