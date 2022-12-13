New Delhi ;The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to Bollywood actors Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey, and businessman Raj Kundra and Umesh Kamat in a case relating to creating obscene content and showing it on OTT platforms. A bench comprising Justices K.M. Joseph and B.V. Nagarathna said, "Having heard the counsel for the parties, we are of the view that the petitioners may be granted anticipatory bail..."

The Mumbai Cyber Crime had filed a 1000 page chargsheet against Raj Kundra and others in connection with the case of producing and streaming pornographic content. Last year on July 19, Raj Kundra was arrested with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and was in judicial custody for more than two months.

On September 20 last year, Raj Kundra was granted bail by a Mumbai Court in the pornography case on a surety of Rs 50,000. The Mumbai Police Crime Branch had filed its separate chargesheet in the case, followed by a supplementary chargesheet filed in September. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act.