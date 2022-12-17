New Delhi: A bench of the Supreme Court has dismissed the review petition filed by gang rape survivor, Bilkis Bano, against the top court's order that had held remission of rapists should be considered as per the Gujarat remission policy as the crime was committed there.

The bench comprising of Justice Ajay Rastogi and Justice Vikram Nath gave the order. Bilkis Bano was raped during the 2002 Gujarat riots and her three year old daughter was also killed. The 11 rape convicts in the case were sentenced to life and eventually released by the Gujarat government. The release was approved by the Centre considering the good behaviour of the convicts while in jail.

However, Bilkis Bano had contended before the top court that the remission policy of Maharashtra should be followed in deciding the release as trial had happened in that State. But the court ruled that the remission should be as per Gujarat because the crime was committed there.