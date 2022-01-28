New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday delivered the judgment in the issue relating to reservation in promotions refusing to do away with conditions for reservations in the promotion of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in government jobs.

Both Centre and states had urged the apex court to settle the confusion regarding the norms for reservation in promotions since scores of appointments are stalled due to it.

On October 26, a Bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, Sanjiv Khanna and B.R.Gavai had reserved judgment after hearing the matter.

Today, the court said that state governments ought to collect quantifiable data before granting reservation in promotion to SC/ST employees. The bench noted that the court cannot lay down new yardstick after constitution bench decisions in Nagaraj (2006) and Jarnail Singh (2018).