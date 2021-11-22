New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSSA) to make a seat for a Dalit student in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, who qualified the IIT entrance exam, but missed out on admission due to failure of payment of fees.

The bench comprising Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice AS Bopanna exercised its power under Article 142 to pass orders after it was told that there was no vaccant seat in the IITs. "It would be a great travesty of justice if the young Dalit student is denied admission for non-payment of fees to IIT Bombay. Hence, we are of the view that it is a fit case of Article 142 in interim stage," observed the court.

The student had approached the court for relief contending that his payment could not be completed due to technical glitch and no fault of his own.

"Don't be hard-hearted. Please understand that realities of social life, the issues on ground. The student did not have money, then sister had to transfer money and then there were technical issues. The boy cleared the exam, if this was his negligence then we would not have asked you," said the court to the authorities.

As per the petitioner, he uploaded all the required documents but did not have sufficient money. His sister later on transferred the money but that could not be paid online even after 10-12 attempts. He tried in cyber cafe also but could not succeed. His mails and calls also were not addressed.

He then went directly to IIT Kharagpur later to offer payment but they did not accept. He approached the Bombay High Court, which did not grant him any relief after which knocked the doors of the top court.