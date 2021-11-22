New Delhi: The Supreme Court government on Monday pulled up the Gujarat government for constituting a scrutiny committee and delaying the disbursal of ex-gratia to the kin of those who died of Covid-19.

"We never asked you to appoint a scrutiny committee. We cannot accept the amended one also. It will take one year for getting the certificate from scrutiny committee...it says come with the hospital certificate..which hospital is giving the certificate?," questioned the top court.

A bench comprising Justice MR Shah and Justice B.V. Nagaratha was hearing the petition filed by Gaurav Bansal who had sought payment of ex-gratia for Covid-19 deaths. In the previous hearing on last Thursday, the court had slammed the state saying that it is trying to over reach the court's directions.

The court has directed the Gujarat government to disburse ex-gratia of Rs50,000 to those at least whose details are with the government.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state, informed the court today that an amended resolution has been issued now. The court said that someone should be taking the responsibility for the first notification and asked who drafted it. "Who approved this? It is whose brain child?," questioned the court.

Court asks solicitor general whether he knows English

When Manoj Aggarwal, Additional Chief Secretary, told the court that the draft goes through various officials and final approval is given by the competent authority at the top, Justice Shah asked, "Who is the competent authority?."

"Sir. competent authority is top most level....it is the chief minister," replied Aggarwal. "Your chief minister does not know anything? Mr Secretary, you are there for what? If this is your application of mind, then you don't know anything. Do you know English? Do you understand our order? This is just a bureaucratic attempt to delay!," said the court, adding that this would just mess up the matter.

The bench said that 10,000 people have died as per the government's data itself and just because some claims are fake did not mean that genuine people would have to wait. The court also questioned that when death certificates are issued by the department itself, how can it be forged.

The solicitor general responded saying that those forged documents are RT PCR tests, and not death certificates. He also told the court he would monitor everything this time.

The court also inquired about the compensation status to 10,000 people. It warned that it will appoint legal service authority members as ombudsman like it did during the distribution of compensation of Gujarat earthquake victims.

Meanwhile, the apex court has directed the central government also to submit the details regarding the disbursal of ex-gratia on 29 November.