New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a PIL seeking criminal action in the case of Haridwar Dharam Sansad conclave in which genocidal calls were made against Muslims.

"We will take up the matter," said Chief Justice of India NV Ramana after Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal brought up the matter for urgent listing.

The CJI asked Sibal if some inquiry was already going on in the matter to which he replied: "FIRs have been filed, no arrests have been done. This is in the State of Uttarakhand. Without the intervention of your lordships no action will be taken."

Sibal also remarked how the country was living through different times where slogans of Satyamev Jayate were replaced by Shashtramev Jayate.

The PIL filed by a journalist Qurban Ali and a former Judge of Patna High Court and Senior Supreme Court advocate, Anjana Prakash seeks the apex court's intervention in the hate speeches delivered between December 17 and 19 in separate events in Haridwar and Delhi.

The Haridwar Dharma Sansad was organised by Yati Narasinghanand Giri of the Juna Akhada, who is already under police scanner for making hate speeches and inciting violence against Muslims. A similar event was held in Delhi too.

In both the events, hate speeches including open calls for genocide of Muslims in order to achieve ethnic cleansing were made triggering a massive backlash from several political leaders in the opposition.

Amid the outrage, 76 Supreme Court Lawyers had written to Chief Justice of India expressing concern over the hate speech conclave and urging the CJI to take suo moto cognizance in the hate crimes.

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar had said a case under 153A of IPC was registered and police were investigating the matter.

However, so far, no one has been arrested.

Read: Ex-IFS officers condemn hate speech, slam 'selective' attack on Modi govt