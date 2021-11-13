New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Saturday took a serious note of the severe air pollution in Delhi-NCR and suggested the government that it can declare a two-day lockdown to cut down the severe air pollution levels, caused by stubble burning, vehicles, firecrackers, industries and dust.

The apex court made the observation while hearing a plea by a minor boy seeking directions against stubble burning and other factors associated with high pollution levels in Delhi-NCR.

A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, that the "situation is very bad... In the house, we are wearing masks. It is a bad situation".

"How to control air pollution in Delhi, two days lockdown or what. How will people live in Delhi?" the Chief Justice questioned.

To this, the Solicitor General began the argument detailing steps taken by the air quality management commission to curb air pollution in NCR and adjoining areas, which included steps taken to address stubble burning.

The bench also comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said instead of blaming farmers, all state governments and the Centre should come together to address the issue.

The Chief Justice noted that stubble burning by farmers is only responsible for 25 per cent of the pollution, and the remaining 75 per cent of pollution was due to firecracker burning, vehicular pollution and dust.

"Where is the effective mechanism to control firecrackers, vehicular pollution. Look at the pollution level," Chief Justice told Mehta, to which the latter said that both the Centre and state governments are trying to resolve the issue.

"We have nothing to do, governments need burning solutions, how to control. Need two to three days short term plans to control pollution," CJI Ramana added.

Mehta also clarified saying that only farmers are responsible for the severe air pollution which has engulfed Delhi-NCR.

Meanwhile, Justice Chandrachud pointed out that the Delhi government has opened schools and cited the AIIMS Director's remark that it is a triple whammy - pollution, Covid, and dengue.

"Their lungs are exposed," he added.

The top court told the Centre and the Delhi government to inform it on Monday of the decisions taken to immediately address the severe air pollution in the capital.