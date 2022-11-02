Jaipur (Rajasthan): Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot has taken a dig at his senior party colleague Ashok Gehlot and drawn a comparison with former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad a day after the Rajasthan Chief Minister was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pilot termed it as a "very interesting" development that "should not be taken lightly."

Talking to reporters in Jaipur, Pilot said, "We all witnessed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's praises during his visit to the Mangarh Dham. We all have seen similar things, earlier in the Rajya Sabha as well when the PM heaped praises on former Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad on his farewell day. Everybody knows what happened after that. It is an interesting development yesterday and should not be taken lightly."

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Mangarh Dham in Rajasthan and shared the dais with Gehlot at the event. The Rajasthan Chief Minister praised PM Modi and said that he gets respect globally because India has deep roots in democracy.

"...When PM Modi goes abroad, he receives great honour. Because he is PM of the nation of Gandhi, where democracy is deep-rooted. When the world realises this, they feel proud that the PM of that country is coming to them...," Gehlot said.

Addressing the event, PM Modi recalled his days as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. "Ashok ji (Gehlot) and I had worked together as CMs. He was the most senior in our lot of CMs. Ashok ji is still one of the senior-most CMs among those who are sitting on the stage right now," he said.

In the run-up to the nomination for Congress president election, Gehlot was forced to bow out of the process after Congress MLAs supporting Gehlot did not attend a Congress Legislature Party meeting on September 25.