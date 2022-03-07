Chandauli (Uttar Pradesh): A few workers of the Samajwadi Party (SP) caught a BJP worker over the alleged distribution of cash and liquor to the electorate on Sunday night in Chandauli. The incident reported in Bansinghpur village which falls under Saiyadraja Assembly segment came to light after the local SP workers recovered a diary containing the details of the 'gifts', both kind and cash, from a BJP worker. Soon after, the Saiyadraja police rushed to the scene.

The SP supporters continued to mob the BJP worker and demanded immediate action against the person for bribing voters. The police brokered peace and took custody of the ruling party worker. The SP workers also alleged that another man behind the cash-for-vote strategy was given refuge by the Sarpanch of the village, which the police promised to look into.

A video showing the BJP worker being caught has been doing rounds on social media. It shows a highly charged atmosphere with some of the villagers intervening not to beat up the BJP worker nabbed by the SP workers. Someone from the crowd is also heard alleging that another BJP worker involved in bribing voters is being harboured by the Sarpanch.