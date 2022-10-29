Jamshedpur: Chaotic situation prevailed on the premises of Surya Mandir in Jamshedpur on Friday when supporters of Independent MLA Saryu Rai and BJP leader Raghubar Das clashed with each other over organising programmes on the occasion of the Chhath festival. Some of the supporters of both factions sustained injuries and later complaints were lodged by both groups at Sidgora police station in the Jamshedpur area of Jharkhand. Protesters uprooted the makeshift podium and chairs were thrown in the air. They were using chairs as a missile.

Supporters of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghuvar Das were busy constructing a stage for holding cultural programmes on the temple premises. On the other hand, supporters of Independent MLA Saryu Rai were erecting pandals for the distribution of Chhath Puja material among devotees. In the meantime, a clash broke out between the two factions over organising programmes at the venue ground on the occasion of Chhath Puja. An aide of Saryu Rai and his party's district president Subodh Srivastava was stated to be injured during the clash.

Senior officials from the district administration visited the spot to bring the situation under control. MLA Saryu Rai's faction urged officials from the district administration to conduct programmes under their supervision. District president of Bhartiya Jantantra Morcha Subodh Srivastava, said, "The district administration has been organising Chhath Puja on the Sun temple premises."

While the supporters of BJP leader Raghuvar Das at his behest, have been engaged in the construction of a stage for holding a dance show. The district administration should take control of the programmes being organised at the venue on the occasion of the Chhath festival." On the other hand, the supporters of former Jharkhand chief minister Raghuvar Das said that they took permission from the administration for holding the programme at the venue. But the supporters of MLA Saryu Rai were causing hindrances in organising such programme.